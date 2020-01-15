Amotekun Has Come To Stay, Southwest NANS Tells FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has faulted the Federal Government for declaring the newly inaugurated Southwest Security outfit codenamed “Operation Amotekun” as illlegal.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Southwest Coordinator of NANS, Kowe Odunayo made it clear that the security outfit set up to curb insecurity in the region has come to stay.

Odunayo said, “Even if we want to play politics with everything, must we do same with our collective and individual security.

“As much as we paid attention to the wordings of the statement, we have noticed no other thing other than politics and an attempt to block the west from defending itself against attacks by the north.

“With the refusal of the federal government and the northerners, it is clear that the northerners are clearly behind insecurity in this country and we would not accept that in our zone.

“We however use this medium to appeal to our Governors to stand on their feet and ensure that this laudable initiative is not allowed to be killed by some enemies of our peace.

“As students leaders who are also interested in the security of our students and the zone at large, we are using this medium to express our readiness to support in entirety all that ‘Amotekun’ stands for because Amotekun has come to stay,” he said.