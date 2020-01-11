Amotekun: OPC Knocks Northern Group Over ‘Inciting’ Comment

Oodua Peoples Congress, (OPC) has faulted the comment made by Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), regarding the newly launched Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed “Operation Amotekun” by the governors of the six states of the South West.

The northern group, in a statement by its National President, Alhaji Isah Abubakar, kicked against the security outfit, describing it as a military wing of the OPC.

Swiftly responding to the attack, the Lagos state coordinator of OPC, Alhaji Mutairu Adesina, described the group’s comment as inciting and capable of causing unnecessary tension in the country.

He said, “it is sad that such inciting comments could come from a leader of a group in the North and this uncomplimentary statement is capable of causing unnecessary tension in the country. It shows that the group is one of the sponsors of these suspected herdsmen who killed our people and destroyed our farms. Where was Alhaji Isah Abubakar of NYCN when gunmen and suspected herdsmen invaded our farms and communities, kidnapped and killed our people in the southwest? Since its inception in1994, OPC has never been found wanting, none of our members has been caught or arrested for kidnapping, destroying or killing other people.

Read Also: Northern Youths Oppose Newly Formed ‘Amotekun’ In Southwest

“The records are there for everybody to see. OPC has always been complementing the efforts of the Nigerian police on safety and security issues.

We are not criminals, marauders or kidnappers. We have been carrying out our duties as a purely socio-cultural group with Olokun Festival Foundation, promoting our cultural heritage and traditions. We have a structure in 30 states of the country, and our members are scattered across the state doing their legitimate businesses. So, why is Abubakar referring to us as militants?

However, I am happy that we are beginning to see them, the enemies of our nation, and the region. It only shows that the northern groups are afraid of us because they know that OPC is the only group that can curtail their nefarious activities”

The issue of security is sensitive because it is between life and death and now that our governors had risen to the occasion with the launch of Amotekun, why is this group crying over a spilled milk?

Adesina said though, the inauguration of Amotekun was long overdue, it was a timely response to the myriads of security challenges that have been threatening the peace and tranquility of the region”

“ For instance, there is Hisbah in Kano, and Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) that complements the efforts of the police and military in Borno, eight states in Middle Belt formed the G8, so why is NYCN raising issues where there was none. “ In the last four years, we have a record of over 200 people across the southwest that have been killed by these criminal herdsmen.”

“Over 400 people have also been kidnapped and released after paying the ransom. So, why is this unnecessary brouhaha over operation Amotekun? This group should be warned because from what transpired between yesterday and today, there are indications that some elements from the North are feeling uncomfortable with whatever progress we are making in the west and that is too dangerous for our polity”.

“Three days ago, there were reports of attacks in some parts of Ondo. Stories of attacks have been unprecedented in the southwest and nobody cares. A situation whereby an unknown group in the north described” operation Amotekun”, a new initiative and structure from western Nigeria as a military wing of the OPC is not only inciting, but it is also sad”