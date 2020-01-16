Amotekun Outfit Commence Operation: Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, says the region will go on with the newly launched ‘Operation Amotekun’ as the constitution does not prohibit the establishment of a regional security outfit.

This comes after Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), declared the outfit illegal, saying security is an exclusive preserve of the federal government.

However, in an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, Akeredolu, chairman of the south-west governors’ forum, said the governors have a duty to protect its people.

“The Constitution does not prohibit us from doing what we are doing,” he said.

Read Also: FG Declares South West’s Amotekun Security Outfit Illegal

“If the Attorney General made a statement, we will not go and say we want to be confrontational but after our meeting, we will take decisions as to what we will do. We don’t want any confrontation as such but we know that it is not in the place of the AGF to interpret laws. It is for the court,” he said.

“We are elected as governors to protect our people and that’s why we are the chief security officers in the state. So, it is for us to determine what we want to do for our people and we have taken that decision. Amotekun is going to go ahead, but like I said, we will meet and get back to you.”