Amputee Nigerian Model Gets Offer After Her Story Went Viral (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

An amputee Nigerian model has received some attention following how her sister and manager shared her rejection story on Twitter.

The lady who lost her arm, however, has been using her face to make good for herself as a model.

Sharing her story, the sister hinted that she was rejected by a make-up artist for being an amputee.

Following the story she shared, other brands picked interest as they expressed interest in working with her.

See Photos Here:

Amputee Nigerian Model
Sharing her story on Twitter
Amputee Nigerian Model
More Photos
Amputee Nigerian Model
Between the Model and her sister
Amputee Nigerian Model
More Photos
Amputee Nigerian Model
More Photos

 

1

