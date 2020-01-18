Entertainment

Angela Okorie Reacts To Allegations She Is Sleeping With A Man And Wife

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

‘Armed’ Chicken Kills Man In A Cockfight In India

A 55-year-old man has lost his life during a cockfight in India. According to reports, the man died after a...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Minister Arrested Over Night Club Shooting Incident

Babu Owino, an Embakasi East Member of Parliament has been arrested by police over the shooting incident that took...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Video: Serving Minister Shoots DJ Inside A Night Club

A video has surfaced showing a serving minister shooting a DJ at a club. According to online reports, the Kenyan...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Police Arrest Mom, Grandparents For Locking Children In Wooden Cages

The Police in Alabam, US, has arrested a mum, grandmother and grandfather for allegedly locking children in cages. The suspects...
Read more
FootballEyitemi Majeed - 0

Ashley Young Completes Medical With Inter Milan

Englishman, Ashley Young has completed his medicals with the Italian side, Inter Milan. The wing-back would now join the Nerazzurri...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Nigerian actress turned musician, Angela Okorie has taken to Instagram to react to claims that she is sleeping with a man and his wife.

Angela Okorie
Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie

This steamy controversy comes after popular Instagram blogger, GistLover alleged that a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Friday Ossai Osanebi, who is fondly called Otunba on Instagram, is allegedly having having an affair with the single mom of one, likewise his wife.

Debunking the rumours, Okorie wrote;

“I will never spend my money

For cheap publicity to bring Any1 down
That’s a waste of Time and Fund
friend enemies stop wasting your time
On stupid stories without concrete evidence, Be professional about ur Job
Am still Alive ,
As Your plans didn’t work for me to die
You are Creating
Stories upon stories
Wetin happen stop making noise everywhere ,
come out with some evidence or shut ur Mouth and take care of your sanity,
No Time for Noise making.”

Read Also: Twitter Reacts As Kenyan Minister, Babu Owino Shoots DJ Inside Night Club

See the full post below:

Angela Okorie's Instagram post
Angela Okorie’s Instagram post

Previous articleNigeria Is A Jungle, Leave Now – Bisi Alimi Tells LGBTQ Community
Next articleIni Edo And Her Lover Split After Three Years: Report
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Ini Edo And Her Lover Split After Three Years: Report

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Reports making rounds claim actress, Ini Edo and her alleged lover, Stanley Ugochukwu have gone their separate ways after three years. Ugochukwu, who is the...
Read more

Nigeria Is A Jungle, Leave Now – Bisi Alimi Tells LGBTQ Community

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Openly gay Nigerian man Bisi Alimi has shared a piece of advice to all gay Nigerian living in the country. Bisi who is married now...
Read more

Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Pays Emotional Tribute To His Dad (Video)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular American actor and entertainer, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, WWE Hall Of Famer Rocky 'Soul...
Read more

#SurvivingPeruzzi: Davido And King Patrick Shade Each Other On Social Media

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
DMW boss Davido who was called out on social media a few days ago for "audio signing" and copyright issues by Peruzzi's former label's...
Read more
- Advertisement -