Angela Okorie Reacts To Allegations She Is Sleeping With A Man And Wife

Nigerian actress turned musician, Angela Okorie has taken to Instagram to react to claims that she is sleeping with a man and his wife.

This steamy controversy comes after popular Instagram blogger, GistLover alleged that a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Friday Ossai Osanebi, who is fondly called Otunba on Instagram, is allegedly having having an affair with the single mom of one, likewise his wife.

Debunking the rumours, Okorie wrote;

“I will never spend my money

For cheap publicity to bring Any1 down

That’s a waste of Time and Fund

friend enemies stop wasting your time

On stupid stories without concrete evidence, Be professional about ur Job

Am still Alive ,

As Your plans didn’t work for me to die

You are Creating

Stories upon stories

Wetin happen stop making noise everywhere ,

come out with some evidence or shut ur Mouth and take care of your sanity,

No Time for Noise making.”

Read Also: Twitter Reacts As Kenyan Minister, Babu Owino Shoots DJ Inside Night Club

See the full post below: