Angry Pope Francis Slaps Woman Who Grabbed Him While He Greeted Pilgrims (Video)

by Michael Isaac
In a video shared on the Internet, the hilarious moment where Pope Francis rebuked a lady has been captured.

In the video, the holy man was seen totally expressing his disgust at an unidentified lady who may just have nothing but good intentions.

While she also held his hand and tried to pull him towards her, the spiritual leader yanked her away in disgust.

It was also gathered that this happened at the new year eve’s celebration at the Vatican.

Watch The Video Here:

