Anita Joseph Attacked For Sharing Video Of Herself In A Bathtub (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Anita Joseph
Actress Anita Joseph

Popular Nollywood actress Anita Joseph is receiving heat for posting a video of herself on the Internet.

The actress who also replied her attackers was not having it slide on like that.

It ended in a series of word firing between the actress and her Instagram followers.

READ ALSO – Don’Enter 2020 SIngle, Says Anita Joseph As She Shows Off Her Man (Photo)

It started off when one of her followers told her that she was old enough to know that she needed not to be nude to be perceived as ‘sexy’

See Photo Here:

Anita Joseph
Between the actress and her followers

 

 

Tags from the story
Anita Joseph
0

You may also like

Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus Shares New Valentine Photos With Gifts

Mercy Aigbe And Kemi Afolabi Twerking At Child’s Birthday (Watch Video)

“We are not worthy” Adesua Etomi says as she names Vector winner of #fvckyouchallenge

Davido Shows Off His New OBO Diamond Necklace Worth $100,000 (Photos, Video)

Justin Bieber Sued By Body guard For Alleged Assault

SEE How Will Smith Reacted To Chris Rock’s Jab At His Wife At The Oscars

Oluwo Of Iwo Declares Wife The Most Beautiful Queen On EARTH (Photos)

Stonebwoy Used And Dumped Me A Week To His Wedding – Alleged Ex-Girlfriend

White Man Confesses Love For DJ Cuppy (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *