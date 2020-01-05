Anita Joseph Breaks Down In Tears As Husband Surprises Her On Her Birthday

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph got very emotional after her man, Fisayo Michael alias MC Fish surprised her on her birthday with a live band and cakes.

The actress turned 35 on Saturday and she shared adorable photos on her Instagram page with prayers for herself.

While the actress was out and about, her man had something for her up his sleeves and he didn’t fail to deliver.

Overwhelmed by the show of love, Joseph broke down in tears and her boyfriend was there to wipe her tears as they held each other in a tight hug.

Watch the video below: