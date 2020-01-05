Anita Joseph Breaks Down In Tears As Husband Surprises Her On Her Birthday

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph got very emotional after her man, Fisayo Michael alias MC Fish surprised her on her birthday with a live band and cakes.

Anita Joseph and her boyfriend, MC Fish
Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and her boyfriend, MC Fish

The actress turned 35 on Saturday and she  shared adorable photos on her Instagram page with prayers for herself.

While the actress was out and about, her man had something for her up his sleeves and he didn’t fail to deliver.

Overwhelmed by the show of love, Joseph broke down in tears and her boyfriend was there to wipe her tears as they held each other in a tight hug.

Read Also: Yul Edochie To Nigerians: Why Channel Your Anger To Celebrities Instead Of Government?

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Anita Joseph, MC Fish
0

You may also like

Actress Eucharia Anunobi bags post graduate diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course (Photos)

People's Choice Awards

2019 People’s Choice Award: See Full List Of Winners

Ini Edo Stuns At The Presidential Inauguration | Photos

Singer Sean Tizzle Jumps To His Instagram’s Page To Beg For His Account To Be Verified

What Happened During Kissing Scene With Iyanya – Diane Yashim

Yemi Alade Gorgeous Thigh Revealing Looks For France and Italy Tour (Photos)

Speed Darlington Threatens To Beat Any Military Man Who Stops Him From Wearing Camo (Video)

Nigerian man rain curses on ex-girlfriend who dumped him for a rich man (photos)

Everything We Know So Far About Alleged Rape Incident Between Dorcas Shola Fapson & Taxify Driver

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *