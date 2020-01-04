Anita Joseph Releases Stunning Photo As Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has dropped a stunning photo as she marks the occasion of her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page to drop the photo, she gave God the grace for adding another year to her years.

Read Also: Anita Joseph Pens Lengthy Message For Fans Who Have Been Viewing Her Sexy Pictures

The screen diva became an object of intense backlash from fans recently after sharing a bathtub video.

She wrote:

Lord you’re my Reason”

I Draw from your well

I receive the blessings that is Due onto me

I’am Grateful 🙏

Her MAJESTY

The QUEEN MOTHER

MOTHER HEN

OKWULUOKALISIA

Happy birthday to me