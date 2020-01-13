Anita Joseph Shades Uche Elendu, Celebrates Uche Ogbodo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph seems not to have ended her beef with her estranged friend and fellow actress, Uche Elendu.

Anita Joseph, Uche Elendu
Anita Joseph, Uche Elendu

The actress threw shade at her fellow actress and former friend Uche Elendu on Instagram while celebrating Uche Ogbodo.

Also Read: I Now Leave Small Fights For Small Demons – Anita Joseph

Anita Joseph shared a photo of Uche Ogbodo to celebrate her, then in the caption, she slammed another Uche.

Recall that towards the end of 2019, the two actors had a serious misunderstanding which led Anita to making it a public case.

See her post below:

Anita Joseph
Anita Joseph’s post
Tags from the story
Anita Joseph, Uche Elendu, Uche Ogbodo
0

You may also like

Real Reason Why I Left YBNL – Adekunle Gold

Just In: Dakore and Omotola Become Brand Ambassadors For Pampers

“Having one is too close to none.” – Undefeated Mayweather Reveals He Has 7 Girlfriends

#ThrowbackThursday: SEE Patoranking And Flavour From Way Back

Abraham Great celebrates 40 with album concert

“How My Husband Proposed To Me”- Funke Akindele

Princess Shyngle gets death threats for shading single female celebrities

Uche Jombo Relives Wedding Day As They Mark 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Yvonne Nelson Reportedly Welcomes Baby Girl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *