Anthony Joshua Arrives Nigeria; Meets Buhari (Photos)

Unified heavyweights champion, Anthony Joshua has arrived Nigeria where he is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, having made the country proud.

The news of his arrival was made public by Abike Dabiri, the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora.

Making the announcement via her official Twitter handle, Abike Dabiri expressed gladness at being the one to receive the talented boxer from the airport.

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz in a fight held in Saudi Arabia in December.2019.

She wrote:

I gladly receive Antony Joshua as he arrives to meet ⁦@MBuhari⁩