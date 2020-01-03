Anthony Joshua Caught Shirtless With A Female Companion (Photo)

Nigerian British born boxer, Anthony Joshua has been caught shirtless while enjoying some well-deserved vacation with a female companion in Barbados.

The World heavyweight champion hit the beach with the female companion on January 2nd as a unique way of stepping into the new year.

The talented boxer re-claimed his belts from Andy Ruiz at Saudi Arabia in December following an earlier defeat by the Mexican-American boxer.

Joshua then won the rematch by a unanimous points decision in the rematch.