Anthony Joshua Caught Shirtless With A Female Companion (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
World Heavy Weight Champion, Anthony Joshua and the female companion
World Heavy Weight Champion, Anthony Joshua, and the female companion

Nigerian British born boxer, Anthony Joshua has been caught shirtless while enjoying some well-deserved vacation with a female companion in Barbados.

The World heavyweight champion hit the beach with the female companion on January 2nd as a unique way of stepping into the new year.

The talented boxer re-claimed his belts from Andy Ruiz at Saudi Arabia in December following an earlier defeat by the Mexican-American boxer.

Joshua then won the rematch by a unanimous points decision in the rematch.

