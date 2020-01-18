Anthony Joshua Prostrates Before President Buhari (Video)

A video circulating online shows the moment British Boxer, Anthony Joshua officially met with President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Saturday.

The world heavy-weight Champion presented his championship belts to the president in the presence of some government officials and his family.

Information Nigeria recalls the boxer had defeated his rival, Andy Ruiz to reclaim the heavyweight titles.

In the end, Joshua took everyone by surprise after he went down to prostrate before the President and he was commended for the act of respect.

Watch the video below: