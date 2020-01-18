National NewsUncategorized

Anthony Joshua Prostrates Before President Buhari (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Anthony Joshua Prostrates Before President Buhari (Video)

Amaka Odozi

A video circulating online shows the moment British Boxer, Anthony Joshua officially met with President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Saturday.

Anthony Joshua and President Buhari
Popular boxer, Anthony Joshua and President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

The world heavy-weight Champion presented his championship belts to the president in the presence of some government officials and his family.

Information Nigeria recalls the boxer had defeated his rival, Andy Ruiz to reclaim the heavyweight titles.

In the end, Joshua took everyone by surprise after he went down to prostrate before the President and he was commended for the act of respect.

Read Also: PDP: We Will Not Allow Judiciary Become Departments Of APC

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Boxer #AnthonyJoshua prostrates to Pres. #Buhari

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

