Anyone Wishing Me Dead Will Die Before Me: Bobrisky

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has slammed a report that he died in a car crash last night.

Recall a few hours ago, media house AIT reported that Bob had died in a car crash last night.

According to AIT, Bob died on her way to a party.

Read Also: I Am Not An Upcoming Bobrisky, Says Crossdresser James Brown

Bob, has now taken to social media to react to the news, saying anyone who wishes her dead will be the one to die, adding that she will slay to such person’s burial in all black.

See her response below

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

Game of Thrones boosts Sky earnings

Kim Kardashian Bares All on the Cover of GQ Magazine

Singer Wande Coal enjoying a resurgence with ‘Iskaba’ single

Basketmouth Shows Off His Adorable Kids

“I Want My Music Career To ‘blow’ Before I Take Any Man Serious”- Debbie Rise

This guy don mad and needs to be flogged with electric pole – Tunde Ednut slams Bobrisky again

Tiwa Savage’s Husband, Tee Billz Enters The New Year With His Son In His Arms

“Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger” – Actress Daniella Okeke

“Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger” – Actress Daniella Okeke

Wizkid goes on Gucci shopping spree with last son amid ‘deadbeat dad’ allegations. (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *