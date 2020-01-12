Apata Memorial School Suspends Teacher For Demanding Sex From Student

by Michael Isaac
Apata Memorial School
Apata Memorial School

Apata Memorial School has released an official statement concerning the alleged sexual harassment between a teacher and some students.

Information Nigeria reported how an Instagram user called out on the Apata sisters, Teni and Niniola over one Mr Raymond and his misconducts.

The school has released a press statement over the matter.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Lady Draws Attention Of Niniola, Teni Over Teacher’s Misconduct At Apata Memorial School

From the statement released, it was gathered that the teacher has been suspended and the girl placed in special care provided by the school.

See Photos Here:

Apata Memorial School

    The official statement
0

