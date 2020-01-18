Arsenal Held At Emirates By Stubborn Sheffield United

Arsenal were denied the maximum three points during their domestic league fixture at the Emirates by stubborn Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Gunners had opened up a first-half lead and were coasting home to victory before the Premiere League surprise package ensured a share of the spoil in the 83rd minutes.

As a result of the stalemate, the Gunner’s only victory since the appointment of Mike Arteta as head coach is the 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

The Gunners struggled for creativity during the match mainly as a result of their striker, Aubameyang who was ineligible to play the match as a result of the red card he picked up last time.