Arsenal Progress Into FA Cup Fourth Round

Reiss Nelson’s goal sent Arsenal into the FA Cup fourth round after the hosts withstood a first-half barrage from Championship leaders Leeds.

Leeds dominated before the break, with Patrick Bamford hitting the crossbar in one of United’s 15 first-half efforts.

Arsenal were much improved after the restart and Nelson scrambled home to secure a second consecutive win under new boss Mikel Arteta.

Despite the late attempts by Leeds to score an equaliser, the Gunners stood firm to secure a vital victory.

With this victory, the North London club secures a fourth round match against Premier League club, Bournemouth later in the month.