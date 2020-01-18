SportsFootball

Ashley Young Completes Medical With Inter Milan

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

'Ashley Young Is Stealing A Living At United' - Solskjaer Told To Sell Ashley Young After Defeat To Barcelona
Ashley Young

Englishman, Ashley Young has completed his medicals with the Italian side, Inter Milan.

The wing-back would now join the Nerazzurri on an initial six months deal with an option for a further year.

The former Aston Villa forward spent eight and half years at Old Trafford before calling time on his stay at the Carrington base.

The 34-year-old was converted to a wing-back by new coach, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer after spending most of his illustrious football playing years as a forward.

