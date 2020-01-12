Asisat Oshoala Scores Four In Barca’s Romp

by Olayemi Oladotun

2019 African women footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala was on fire Saturday in the Spanish women’s league as she scored four goals in 6-0 demolition of Tacon.

The Nigerian international, took the war to Tacon from the first blast of the whistle netting the first goal as early as the 2nd minute after a timely assist from teammate Marta Torrejón.

The pacey winger was on target again in the 19th, 47th and 63rd minutes to round off her four goal harvest with the remaining two goals coming from Jenni Hermoso and Marta Torrejón.

