Atiku’s Supporters Are After My Life Over 2023 Presidential Ticket – PDP BOT Chairman

He made this known via a press release from his Abuha base on Thursday, 2nd of January.

“I have received calls from some people threatening my life over my coming out not to mention that the presidency of this country be zoned to the Northeast. They were saying that I am a traitor, that I should have come out to say that it is only Atiku Abubakar, that because I said that Atiku was already overthrown by the Supreme Court. They said for that, I should say Atiku is the man.

“That I won’t do because I am a leader. I have to make a lot of consultations, the National Working Committee have to make a lot of consultations, our Governors have to make a lot of consultations, then the NEC had to take decision. And they should not forget the party has a Constitution and a guideline which says that there must be primary for whoever wants to contest.

“We have not even discussed about zoning so why are some people so concerned about the presidential ticket being zoned to a particular zone.

“About three people went to Wadata Plaza and demanded to see the Chief Security Officer, Munir Yerima. When they were there, Yerima rang me asking where am I and I said I’m in Kaduna, then he said some people want to talk to me and I said let me talk to them on phone, he said they are intermediary between me and some party people that they said I have gone astray and if I don’t recant they would hold a major demonstration against me and thew would arrange bandits to deal with me wherever I go.

“So I told the man to go and do whatever he wants to do that I’m equal to the task. Then I realise its not only a major demonstration but they may be planning to assassinate me.