Atletico Madrid Set Up Madrid Derby With Victory Over Barcelona

by Olayemi Oladotun

Atletico Madrid set up a Madrid derby in the Spanish Super Cup with a comeback victory against Barcelona.

FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona

Atletico surged into the lead at the beginning of the second half with Koke scoring from the spot after Arturo Vidal was penalised for a foul in the penalty box.

Also Read: Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid Humiliate Valencia

However, Lionel Messi stepped up with the equaliser moments later. Former Atletico forward, Antoine Griezmann put the Catalan club in the lead with a deft header from Jan Oblak’s save.

However, Atletico scored two goals in the final minutes of the game to setup a Madrid derby on Sunday.

