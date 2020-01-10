Atletico Madrid Set Up Madrid Derby With Victory Over Barcelona

Atletico Madrid set up a Madrid derby in the Spanish Super Cup with a comeback victory against Barcelona.

Atletico surged into the lead at the beginning of the second half with Koke scoring from the spot after Arturo Vidal was penalised for a foul in the penalty box.

However, Lionel Messi stepped up with the equaliser moments later. Former Atletico forward, Antoine Griezmann put the Catalan club in the lead with a deft header from Jan Oblak’s save.

However, Atletico scored two goals in the final minutes of the game to setup a Madrid derby on Sunday.