Audio Money? Bobrisky Says His Bae Promised To Give Him N36m

by Amaka Odozi

Self-acclaimed male barbie, Bobrisky is elated after his mystery ‘bae‘ promised to give the staggering sum of $100,000 which is equivalent to 36 million naira.

Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

The Nigerian transgender took to his social media account to share the exciting news with his fans.

The male cross-dresser wrote;

“Bae said he is giving me worth over $100,000 tomorrow haaaaa guys abi am dreaming nii. Can someone wake me up. $100,000 in Naira is like 36,000,000. Guys stay glued to see it tomorrow.”

Hopefully, it doesn’t turn to be a hoax on Monday.

See the post below:

