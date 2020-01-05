‘Babymama Needed’ – Omashola Shares Adorable Photo With Milan

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Omashola has shared just how impatient his wait for a wife has become.

The reality TV star, in a recent cruise with his kid son Milan, hinted that he needed a baby mama.

Recall that it was only recently that he hinted that he needed a wife following his acquiring a Benz.

In less than two days after stating his need for a wife, he has now shared that it is taking long as he calls for a baby mama.

See His Post Here: