‘Babymama Needed’ – Omashola Shares Adorable Photo With Milan

by Michael Isaac
Omashola
2019 BBNaija Pepper dem housemate, Omashola

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Omashola has shared just how impatient his wait for a wife has become.

The reality TV star, in a recent cruise with his kid son Milan, hinted that he needed a baby mama.

Recall that it was only recently that he hinted that he needed a wife following his acquiring a Benz.

READ ALSO – Omashola Buys Benz, Says Getting A Wife Is Next (Photo)

In less than two days after stating his need for a wife, he has now shared that it is taking long as he calls for a baby mama.

See His Post Here:

Omashola
The Reality TV Star’s Post
Tags from the story
Milan, Omashola
0

You may also like

Actress, Rosaline Meurer Shows Off Fresh legs and figure body

Why Damilola aka Damino Damoche Was Murdered

President Obama Sings Rihanna’s ‘Work’ On The Tonight Show

Uche Jombo praised for staying with her husband despite cheating rumour

Half Of A Yellow Sun Finally Debuts In Nigeria Cinemas

I Am Multi-Talented – Comedian Woli Arole

RMD Shares Emotional Letter To His Wife

‘I love my pastor but my stomach churns as I write this’ – Media personality, Akah Nani On Busola Dakolo’s rape story

Prince Harry’s Ex-girlfriends arrive in style for the Royal Wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *