Barcelona Named Richest Club In The World

by Olayemi Oladotun

Deloitte, one of the largest accounting agencies in the world, has published its latest Deloitte Football Money League report, in which the richest football clubs in the world in 2020 have been revealed.

FC Barcelona

This year’s report sees Catalan side FC Barcelona climb to the top of the ranking for the first time ever.

The Catalan side has also become the first team to break the €800 million mark after reportedly recording astronomical revenues of €840.8 million.

Manchester United despite poor displays on the field, remains the most valuable club in England.

See the top ten richest clubs in the world:

Deloitte Ranking
Deloitte Ranking
Tags from the story
barcelona, Real Madrid
