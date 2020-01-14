Barcelona Sack Valverde As Coach, Appoint Quique Setien As Replacement

Spanish champions, Barcelona have announced the sacking of Ernesto Valverde as manager with immediate effect.

Also, the club has announced the signing of Quique Setien as his replacement with immediate effect.

Setien, a former Real Betis coach has been given a two and half years contract.

He is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, 14th January.

Confirming the departure of Valverde, Barcelona wrote on its official website thus:

“We thank you for your professionalism, commitment, dedication and always positive treatment towards all that make up the Barca family