Barcelona Struggle To Draw Against Espanyol

by Olayemi Oladotun

Barcelona started the new year with a disappointing draw against Catalan neighbour, Espanyol on Saturday.

The Blaugaruna who started the second match in second place after Real Madrid’s victory against Getafe started the match slowly.

Espanyol surged into the lead from a set piece to go into the halftime break ahead. However, Luis Suarez was at alert to convert a Jordi Alba’s cross to put Barca back on level terms.

Suarez turned provider few minutes for Arturo Vidal to put the La Liga champions ahead, however, Espanyol equalised in the closing minutes of the match after Frenkie De Jong’s red card.

