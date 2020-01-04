Basketmouth Flaunts His Beautiful Family In New Photos

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has shown off his beautiful wife and daughter.

The comedian shared a beautiful photo he took with his wife and daughter on social media.

Basketmouth and his family were spotted in the photo casually dressed as they dripped nothing but sweetness.

READ ALSO – BBNaija 2019: I Would Be Depressed If Tacha Win: Basket Mouth (VIDEO)

In the Instagram photo, the talented comedian showed off his daughter and his wife in the photo.

He was also spotted in the photo holding his two ladies, as the family was casually dressed in the photo. He was seen wearing a vintage shirt and a black trouser paired with white sneakers, his wife was dressed in a similar outfit as he was dressed.

See Photos Here: