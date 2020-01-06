Basketmouth Mocks Speed Darlington Over His Presidential Ambition

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth was filmed making jest of rapper, Speed Darlington’s intentions of being Nigeria’s next President.

Basketmouth
Comedian Basketmouth

The comedian wondered how the rapper would lead the country if he eventually wins the next presidential election.

Baskemouth jokingly recounted how the singer complained that he hasn’t eaten by 7am and how he was bummed that he couldn’t get any woman to sleep with him during his recent visit to Nigeria.

Information Nigeria recalls Speed Darlington made headlines after he broke ties with a lady for not allowing him touch her derriere in his hotel room.

