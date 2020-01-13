Bauchi Governor Lands In London Hospital Over Undisclosed Ailment

by Verity Awala

 

 

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has been hospitalized in London over an undisclosed illness.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado and made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Sunday.

Read Also: Bauchi: How Pregnant Women, Sick People Are Taken To Hospitals On Donkeys

The statement quoted a special message sent to the people of the state by the governor from his hospital bed in London ahead of the supreme court hearing of the appeal against his election as the governor of the state.

The statement reads “I am in hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is Able and Capable to give us victory! Cheers, success shall be ours InshaAllah! Cheers to you all.”

It also reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to the lofty ideals of new Bauchi Movement, pledged to lead with justice, equity and humility.

Tags from the story
Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad
0

