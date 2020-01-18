Entertainment

BBNaija Ike Reveals The Best Advise He Has Gotten

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyeama
2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyeama

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyeama has revealed to his teeming fans the best advice he got.

According to the reality TV star, the best advice he got was never to stop.

He made this known via an Instagram post he sent out on Saturday, 18th January.

Read Also: Single And Not Searching; BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Confirms Split With Ike (Photo)

Although the reality TV star didn’t reveal the identity of the person that gave him the advice to the fans, we are sure that the advice has done him so much good.

“The best advice I got was to never stop.”

