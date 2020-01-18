Entertainment

BBNaija Winner, Mercy Shares New Photos On Social Media

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

BBNaija Mercy Eke
BBNaija Mercy Eke

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy Eke also known as Mercy Lambo has taken over social media after sharing an adorable photo of herself.

Since she shared the photo on her official Instagram page on Saturday, 18th January, her fans have been gushing over her.

The reality TV star recently revealed that her new house cost her a whopping N75 million which she claimed was paid in cash.

Read Also: BBNaija Winner, Mercy Bags Endorsement Deal With Mario And Juliet

The self-styled ‘Lambo’ made history after becoming the first female to win the reality TV show in 2019.

See photo below:

BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke
BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke

