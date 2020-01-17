BBNaija’s Ike Bags Endorsement Deal With PTRLifestyle Group (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Ike Onyeama while signing the new deal
Ike Onyeama while signing the new deal

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyeama has announced in an Instagram post that he has bagged a new endorsement deal with PTRlifestyle group, owner of Kabaal nightclub and beach.

Read Also: #BBNaija: Ex-BBA contestant, Tayo Faniran, hails Teddy A for having S*x with Bam Bam last night

The reality TV star further revealed that he is already looking forward to working with the brand.

He wrote:

I’m pleased to announce that I will be working close with @ptrlifestyle Group, owners of @the_kabaal Nightclub and Beach, as their brand ambassador. ———————————————————————-
My love of PTRlifestyle began about a year ago when I partied at Kabaal nightclub. The attention to detail and how they have successfully created a superior brand in lifestyle and hospitality caught my fancy. I look forward to offering my suggestions and influence. I believe there’s so much we can achieve together.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, ike
0

You may also like

RIP. Kefee Branama Passes On.

You are not fit to sing for God – Born again lady tells Flavour, Phyno and Zoro

Netflix Acquires Kunle Afolayan’s New Movie, ‘Mokalik’

Wife Of Comedian Klint Da Drunk steps Out In Agbada And Its Gorgeous

Bobrisky steps out wearing a bra (Photos)

Nollywood and Hollywood merge in ‘STOLEN’

Nollywood and Hollywood merge in ‘STOLEN’

AFRIFF: U.S., Britain, South Africa, others hold special day

2Face Idibia Cools Off In Milan Following The End Of ‘The Voice Nigeria’

My Dad’s Dancing Skills Earned Him The Nickname Jackson – Sina Rambo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *