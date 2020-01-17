BBNaija’s Ike Bags Endorsement Deal With PTRLifestyle Group (Photo)

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyeama has announced in an Instagram post that he has bagged a new endorsement deal with PTRlifestyle group, owner of Kabaal nightclub and beach.

Read Also: #BBNaija: Ex-BBA contestant, Tayo Faniran, hails Teddy A for having S*x with Bam Bam last night

The reality TV star further revealed that he is already looking forward to working with the brand.

He wrote:

I’m pleased to announce that I will be working close with @ptrlifestyle Group, owners of @the_kabaal Nightclub and Beach, as their brand ambassador. ———————————————————————-

My love of PTRlifestyle began about a year ago when I partied at Kabaal nightclub. The attention to detail and how they have successfully created a superior brand in lifestyle and hospitality caught my fancy. I look forward to offering my suggestions and influence. I believe there’s so much we can achieve together.