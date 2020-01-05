BBNaija’s Khafi Hits 1M Followers On Instagram (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi has hit one million followers on Instagram and she is celebrating in a very special way.
Announcing the number on Instagram, the reality TV star shared a video of herself singing a song of thanksgiving to God.
She also thanked her fans for being supportive of her.
She also announced her upcoming collection for 2020 while she is still preparing for her wedding with her fellow housemate and sweetheart, Gedoni.
Today oh, I will lift up my voice in Praise!!!!! 😇🙌🏾 1million cups of Khafi all over the world!!’ Say what?!!!!! Thank you EVERYONE!!! Thank you for going on this journey with me!!! What a beautiful way to start the new year, I appreciate every single person who has stood by me. Old and new, thank you for being part of my story!! 2020 vision is the order of the year and I pray all of us will reach our goals clearly!!! I am grateful. My New Year Collection will be dropping this week on @thekhafishop in celebration!!! #1millioncupsofkhafi #khafinated1m #khafinated1million