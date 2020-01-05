BBNaija’s Khafi Hits 1M Followers On Instagram (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi has hit one million followers on Instagram and she is celebrating in a very special way.

Announcing the number on Instagram, the reality TV star shared a video of herself singing a song of thanksgiving to God.

She also thanked her fans for being supportive of her.

She also announced her upcoming collection for 2020 while she is still preparing for her wedding with her fellow housemate and sweetheart, Gedoni.

See Here Post Here:

Watch The Video Here: