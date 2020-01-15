BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, Wife Honeymoon In Mauritius (Photos)

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Mike Edwards
BBNaija’s Mike Edwards

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards has shared adorable photos from his honeymoon with his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton, in Mauritius.

The former housemate who was seen with his wife serving nothing but love seemed to be having the time of his life.

Recall that it was at the Big Brother house that Mike won the ticket to Mauritius with his wife.

Sharing the photos, Mike and his wife look all excited as they were all smiley and lovey.

See Photos Here:

Mike Edwards
Mike And His Wife
Mike Edwards
More Photos
Mike Edwards
More Photos
Mike Edwards
More Photos
Mike Edwards
More Photos
Tags from the story
Mike Edwards, Perri Shakes-Drayton
0

