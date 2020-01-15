BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, Wife Honeymoon In Mauritius (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards has shared adorable photos from his honeymoon with his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton, in Mauritius.

The former housemate who was seen with his wife serving nothing but love seemed to be having the time of his life.

Recall that it was at the Big Brother house that Mike won the ticket to Mauritius with his wife.

READ ALSO – Mike Edwards, Wife Cover December Edition Of Genevieve Magazine (Photo)

Sharing the photos, Mike and his wife look all excited as they were all smiley and lovey.

See Photos Here: