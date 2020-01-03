BBnaija’s Nina Calls Out Diane For Not Defending Her Manager

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina Ivy took to her social media page to call out another BBNaija star, Diane Russet for not coming out to defend her manager, Nike_Emr.

BBNaija's Nina
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Nina

The talent manager, Nike_Emr has been alleged to be a pimp for rich men in the society.

Also Read: BBNaija Star, Nina Ivy Deactivates Her Instagram Account

Reacting to the rumours, Nina who as once managed by Nike_Emr revealed that she is shocked with the allegations.

She went on to call out Diane for not coming out to defend Nike_Emr.

See her post below:

Nina
Nina Ivy’s post
