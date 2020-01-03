BBnaija’s Nina Calls Out Diane For Not Defending Her Manager

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina Ivy took to her social media page to call out another BBNaija star, Diane Russet for not coming out to defend her manager, Nike_Emr.

The talent manager, Nike_Emr has been alleged to be a pimp for rich men in the society.

Reacting to the rumours, Nina who as once managed by Nike_Emr revealed that she is shocked with the allegations.

She went on to call out Diane for not coming out to defend Nike_Emr.

See her post below: