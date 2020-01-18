Home Entertainment BBNaija’s Tuoyo Flaunts Body, Announces Surprise For February 14 (Photo)

By
Michael Isaac
-
Ex-BBNaija housemate Tuoyo
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tuoyo has shared some photos that show his assets on Instagram.

The stripper TV reality star is known for flaunting his body and showing how sexy he is.

In his Instagram post, he didn’t fall short to show just how hard he has worked to get the body.

READ ALSO – BBNaija’s Tuoyo Drags Nigerians Over Their Double Standards

Sharing the photos, he also announced to his fans that something special is coming in February the 14th.

While he didn’t share in detail in full, his fans will sure look forward to this date.

See Photo Here:

BBNaija's Tuoyo
Tuoyo’s Post

