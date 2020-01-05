Be Selfish With Your Peace Of Mind – Stella Damasus

Actress Stella Damasus has penned her plan for the new year, and according to her, she intends to be very selfish with her peace of mind.

According to the mum of two, this may appear being arrogant, but she really is bent on ensuring that all negative vibe and persons are cut off.

”#SDtips for #2020 I have one principle to live by this year. “BE SELFISH WITH YOUR PEACE OF MIND”. It may sound self centered and arrogant, but those who have lived by this can tell you what they experienced. The results will shock you. It may cost you a few friends but that is if those friends don’t bring you peace. This year I am cutting off and letting go of negative people. I will embrace positive and focused people who want to grow and succeed. #peaceofmind #stelladamasus #nyc”