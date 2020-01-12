Being A Bad Bitch Is Expensive – Actress Lota Chukwu

by Temitope Alabi
Lotachukwu, Kiki of Jenifa's Diary
Nollywood actress Lota Chukwu has made it known that she does not plan on treading the ‘bad bitch’ route like most girls.

The Jenifa’s Diary actress who is in the UK, took to Twitter to recount her experience treading that route, saying she was asked to pay a huge sum of money to have her navel pierced.

”82k to pierce my navel??? To pierce pumpu? Being a bad bitch is quite expensive. Amma have to rethink my life choices. This path is not for my pocket.”

 

