Ben Idahosa University Matriculates 616 Students

by Olayemi Oladotun

Ben Idahosa University on Wednesday matriculated 616 students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Ben Idahosa University
Ben Idahosa University matriculating students

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Sam Guobadia, admonished students to be disciplined and dedicated to their studies.

Also Read: OAU Slashes Salary Of Lecturer Accused Of Demanding Sex From Female Student

The Vice Chancellor made this statement during the university’s matriculation for the 2019/2020 academic session.

His words: “I, therefore, charge you to make the most of the opportunity afforded you by your parents/guardians. Ensure that you attend classes, shun all forms of deviant behaviours and focus on the purpose that brought you here.”

