Betty Irabor Celebrates Daughter As She Turns 30 (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Betty Irabor
Publisher of Genevive Magazine, Betty Irabor

Betty Irabor is celebrating with her Daughter, Sonia Irabor as she is celebrating her birthday today.

Sonia Irabor who is the editor of Genevieve Magazine, a popular lifestyle magazine in Nigeria has also been celebrated by some Nigerians.

Gushing over her daughter and her achievements over the years, Betty shared her pictures as she wrote down the birthdate of her daughter.

In the photos, however, Sonia looked as young as ever as she served classic casual looks in her carefree outfit.

See Photos Here:

Betty Irabor
Sonia, Celebrating her birthday
Betty Irabor
More Photos
Betty Irabor
More Photos
