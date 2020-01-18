Beyoncé Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Her Adidas X IVY PARK Collaboration

Entertainment

Beyonce’s fans are over themselves as news has surfaced that the Adidas x IVY PARK capsule collection drops on Saturday.

Beyonce, 38, has now released stunning new images of herself rocking some of the collection and it was shared on the IVY PARK Instagram page.

Read Also: Beyoncé Shares New Photos In Promotion Of Her IVY Park Collection (Photos)

The mom of three had millions in awe as she wowed in the photos and videos which has since begun to go viral.

Checkout more photos and videos from the collection below and share your thoughts with us on it via the comment section.

