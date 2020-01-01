Beyonce, Jay-Z And Kids Pictured Together In New Year Family Photo

by Michael Isaac
Beyonce and Jay-Z
The Carters

American singer, Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z have been spotted in a New Year family photo with their kids.

The Carters who have been recognized as one of the most influential families in the US are serving love in the new family photo.

Sharing the photo they wished their fans and followers a happy holiday.

In the photo, Jay-Z and Beyonce were seen carrying the twins while Blue sat in the middle with a bold beautiful smile.

See Photo Here:

Beyonce and Jay-Z
The Carters In Their Holiday Photo
