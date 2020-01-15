Beyoncé Shares New Photos In Promotion Of Her IVY Park Collection (Photos)

Popular American singer, Beyoncé is showing off her beautiful body in promotion of her new Adidas IVY park collection.

In one of the photos, Beyonce posed with a sneaker in the Ivy Park-Adidas line, showing off her backside as she promotes her Ivy Park collection with Adidas.

Recall that it was in 2017 that she started the first promotion of the collection with popular Black-ish actress, Yara Shahidi.

The Ivy Park-Adidas line drops Saturday, and Beyonce’s really been going all-in on sex appeal for the campaign.

See Photos Here: