Beyoncé’s Daughter, Blue Ivy Strikes Pose With Mom, Megan Thee Stallion On New Year Day

by Michael Isaac
Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and her daughter Blue

Blue Ivy, Daughter of American singer, Beyoncé who turns eight in a few days, looked all grown and so much like her mother as she posed with her mom and Meghan Thee Stallion in new photos.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, her looks have stirred a lot of mixed reactions as people can see the striking resemblance between her and her mom.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper took to Instagram to share the black and white shots taken at a New Year’s Eve party.

See The Photos Here:

Blue Ivy Cater
Blue, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion
Blue Ivy Carter
More Photos
