Blame God For Making Me Highly Desirable – Efia Odo

by Temitope Alabi
Efia Odo
Ghanaian Actress Efia Odo

Ghanaian video Vixen Andrea Owusu popularly known as Efia Odo has advised that her fans and trolls blame God for creating her with a high density of s3x appeal.

Efia in her tweet stated that many just assume that she has so much sex but in fact prefers to do more romantic things when on bed.

Read Also: Ghanaian Actress, Efia Odo Rocks Pant And Bra To Cardi B’s Show (Video)

She added that people need to stop blaming her as she was created with a high sex density.

This is coming days after she attended Cardi B’s event in Ghana in her undies inspired outfit.

