Blaqbonez Knocks Father For Reaching Out After Many Years Of Abandoning Him

by Michael Isaac
Blaqbonez
Blaqbonez

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and entertainer, Blaqbonez has dragged his father after he reached out to him in a text.

The rapper who shared the information on Instagram hinted that his father has been away from his life for so long and has only reached out to him now that he has attained some level of fame.

Sharing a photo of the text, he also pointed out that he had earlier reached out to him but got no response.

It was also gathered that the father have tagged his actions as disrespectful.

See Photo Here:

Blaqbonez
His Instagram Post
