Bobrisky Celebrates Mercy Aigbe As She Turns 42 (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Bobrisky
Popular Nigerian Cross-dresser, Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has reacted as Mercy Aigbe turns 42.

The cross-dresser took to his Instagram page to share a photo of hers as he also wrote down words to praise her.

Mercy had earlier awed her fans and followers with stunning boss-like images for her birthday.

READ ALSO – I Promise To Be More Discrete This Year -Bobrisky

The cross-dresser had also shared, in another news, his ultimate goal for 2020, as he hinted to be more discrete.

Sharing the same photo, Bob wished Mercy a good year as he also pledged his love for her.

See Photo Here:

Bobrisky
The Cross-dresser’s Post
Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Mercy Aigbe
0

You may also like

Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan Becomes Highest Paid African Footballer

Abubakar Atiku, Others React To The Nigeria Centenary Musical Concert That Held Yesterday

More Grass To Grace Stories – Ramsey Noah: “I slept under the bridge”

Missing in Action: M.I, Ice Prince not featured in Jesse Jagz’s new album

Amber Rose Addresses Illuminati Rumors Heaped On Her

Davido drops beautiful message for second daughter, Hailey on Birthday

Watch Bovi’s hilarious interview with ‘Mans Not hot’ Big Shaq ahead of Pepsi’s Rhythm Unplugged concert in Lagos

Toolz And Boyfriend Buy Each Other Shoes As Valentine Gift

I Regret Bleaching My Skin – Popular Boxer, Bukom Banku Admits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *