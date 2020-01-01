Bobrisky Celebrates Mercy Aigbe As She Turns 42 (Photo)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has reacted as Mercy Aigbe turns 42.

The cross-dresser took to his Instagram page to share a photo of hers as he also wrote down words to praise her.

Mercy had earlier awed her fans and followers with stunning boss-like images for her birthday.

The cross-dresser had also shared, in another news, his ultimate goal for 2020, as he hinted to be more discrete.

Sharing the same photo, Bob wished Mercy a good year as he also pledged his love for her.

See Photo Here: