Bobrisky Reveals His 2020 Goal

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky is making sure 2020 is fun for him

He took to his IG page to share his 2020 goal which is about having sexual relations with people and acting like they are family when out in the open.

Read Also: You Will Die If You Compete With me – Bobrisky

Bob captioned the post which has gotten comments from the likes of Toke Makinwa and Dencia; ”Who is with me on dis?”

This is coming barely hours after the crossdresser stated in an IG post that he is the queen and no one can compete as anyone who competes with him is at risk of losing his life

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

JAMB Registrar Escapes Assasination

Not even a single culvert has been constructed by Kogi State Governor in One Year – Concerned Kogi PDP

Nigerians protest incessant killings by South African police [VIDEO]

IG to punish policemen who took pictures with Nnamdi Kanu

See the First ATM in the world, it celebrates 50th birthday (photos)

Finally, Senate passes Buhari’s anti-corruption bill

Trouble Looms As Niger/Delta Militants Return To The Creek In Full Force (See Video)

Arsenal are not title contenders presently – Arsene Wenger

Modern World’s First Female-only City in the Pipeline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *