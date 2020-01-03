Bode George Indicates Interest To Run For President In 2023

by Valerie Oke
Bode George
Bode George

Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  says he will contest in the 2023 presidential election.

This was disclosed in a statement by Pathfinder Consortium, a group led by Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, George’s special adviser.

Shodipe-Dosunm said, “We will engage, inform without derogatory withdrawal. We will challenge, debate, instruct without angry, expletive crudity. We will sustain and affirm in deliberate Churchillian supremacy. ”

Read Also: Atiku’s Supporters Are After My Life Over 2023 Presidential Ticket: PDP BOT Chairman

“Pretenders and the perennial time-servers shall disappear from the fray. Only the robust and the lucid patriotic band shall endure.

“And the dark, disruptive uncertainties shall cease, giving way to a renewal and a rebirth of democratic contention.

“It is settled!!! Our vision is stripped of ethnic or sectarian articulations. It is about rebuilding the broken walls, rectifying the festering wrongs, healing the persisting wounds.”

 

