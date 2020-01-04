Boko Haram Leave Siblings Dead In Chibok

An attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Payasatan Bilaburdar village Gatamarwa ward in Chibok local government area of Borno state has left two students of the same parents dead.

Joel Fali, 16 years, and Kwakwi Fali, 14 years, were the siblings who lost their lives in the attack, theCable reports.

A farmer, Yusuf Yakubu( 35) was said to have also lost his life in the attack which begun around 8:30pm on Friday,

A resident said the attackers started shooting sporadically and burning houses.

“Everybody started running for their lives when our village came under attack Friday night,” he said.

“Two of our school children, Joel and Kwakwi were killed with in the shots fired. One of them from Junior Day Secondary School, and the other from Senior Secondary School. They are of same parents. Yusuf Yakubu, a farmer was killed too.

“The insurgents spent a few hours, and about seven houses were burnt.”

Another resident revealed that the insurgents had left before soldiers from the 117 task force battalion in Chibok arrived.

Payasatan Bilaburdar is about 15 kilometres away from Chibok town.